Historic covered bridge in Cornwall damaged in excavator accident

CORNWALL, Conn. (AP) — A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was damaged when the boom of an excavator being towed over the span crashed into wooden support structures for the roof.
State police say the West Cornwall Bridge sustained significant, but non-structural damage in Tuesday’s accident. Repair work was expected to take a few hours.
The state Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined there was no impact to the bridge’s integrity.
State police say the driver of the pickup truck that was towing the excavator did not heed the height limit of 10 feet, 11 inches, and was charged with motor vehicle violations.