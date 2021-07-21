Historic covered bridge in Cornwall damaged in excavator accident

This photo provided by Connecticut State Police Media Relations Unit on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shows the West Cornwall Bridge, an historic covered bridge in Cornwall, Conn., that was damaged Tuesday when the boom of an excavator being towed over the span crashed into wooden support structures for the roof. (Courtesy of Connecticut State Police via AP)

CORNWALL, Conn. (AP) — A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was damaged when the boom of an excavator being towed over the span crashed into wooden support structures for the roof.

State police say the West Cornwall Bridge sustained significant, but non-structural damage in Tuesday’s accident. Repair work was expected to take a few hours.

The state Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined there was no impact to the bridge’s integrity.

State police say the driver of the pickup truck that was towing the excavator did not heed the height limit of 10 feet, 11 inches, and was charged with motor vehicle violations.