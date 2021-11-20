House fire on Route 272 displaces occupants; House sustains substantial damage

Litchfield

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two occupants were displaced in a house fire on Norwalk Road late Friday night.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday night, the Torrington Fire Department and Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 1771 Norfolk Road (Route 272) for reports of a building fire.

Upon arrival, the first officer to respond reported smoke from several windows of the single-family home.

The fire extended from the basement to the second floor, and Firefighters used multiple hoses to extinguish the flames.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm fire as additional help was needed.

The house sustained substantial fire, heat, and smoke damage, displacing two occupants. No injuries were reported, however, two pets were unable to make it out of the home.

The road was closed during the operation, however, reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The Torrington Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Two rescued after car drives into CVS building in Bantam

News /

COVID outbreak at Canaan nursing home kills 8, infects 89

News /

COVID outbreak at Canaan nursing home kills 8, infects 89, most breakthrough cases

News /

Residents upset after Litchfield board votes to take down yellow ribbons on town green that honor military members

News /

Police investigating after three educators at Plymouth elementary school placed on administrative leave

News /

Class of service dogs graduate in Winchester, assistance going to CT residents suffering from diseases, PTSD

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss