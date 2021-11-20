House fire on Route 272 displaces occupants; House sustains substantial damage

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two occupants were displaced in a house fire on Norwalk Road late Friday night.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Friday night, the Torrington Fire Department and Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 1771 Norfolk Road (Route 272) for reports of a building fire.

Upon arrival, the first officer to respond reported smoke from several windows of the single-family home.

The fire extended from the basement to the second floor, and Firefighters used multiple hoses to extinguish the flames.

The incident was upgraded to a second alarm fire as additional help was needed.

The house sustained substantial fire, heat, and smoke damage, displacing two occupants. No injuries were reported, however, two pets were unable to make it out of the home.

The road was closed during the operation, however, reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The Torrington Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay connected with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.