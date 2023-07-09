LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — July marks one year since a retired Newtown police officer reported a potential Bigfoot interaction in Litchfield County.

It was 8 p.m. on a warm and clear night, according to a summary of the incident from The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. He was near Lake Zoar near Southbury, standing in a heavily forested area.

“This is a very short report,” the former officer wrote. “One evening in late July I opened our back sliding door to let the dog out.”

That’s when the officer heard a noise he couldn’t explain. There was a roar with a “yip” noise at the end. It happened twice, with each roar lasting three seconds long.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization classified the encounter as a Class B sighting, and wrote that the man was deemed as “very credible.”

It was the most recent report of a sasquatch in Connecticut. Prior to the July 2022 interaction, the most recent encounters were both in October 2019, with one in Middlesex County, and the other in New London County.

Litchfield County appears to be Connecticut’s hotspot for the cryptid, with 11 reported sightings to the The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. To compare, Fairfield County, New Haven County and Windham County have one each. Hartford County has two. Middlesex County and New London County have three each.

There have been no reported sightings in Tolland County.