NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey headed to Ski Sundown on Friday for the third edition of Joe’s Snow Patrol.

Ben Switzgable, the deputy manager at Ski Sundown, said they have had a fantastic year so far.

“We’re looking to go well into the spring this year hopefully. We’ve had about 40 inches of base throughout the entire hill so that’s been taking us through this month fantastically and today’s natural snow is just a great icing on the cake,” Switzgable said.

On Saturday, Ski Sundown is hosting Little Big Air, a ski jump competition created especially for kids ages five to 10, skiers and snowboarders alike.

