KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died Wednesday at age 100, his consulting firm said. He spent his final days at his Kent home. Authorities surrounded the property Thursday, where his family was mourning and grieving.

With just over 3,000 residents, Kent may be a small town, but memories of the former politician take up significant space.

“I sent him a birthday card for his birthday,” Ken resident Elissa Potts said.

Potts owns the Fife n’ Drum, a staple in the quaint community for 50 years. She said she served Kissinger on numerous occasions.

“He didn’t really go out to many restaurants in the area because he had a chef, and Nancy [his wife] took very good care of the house and everything like that,” Potts told News 8. “But every once in a while, special customers would get him to come out for dinner, and it was always a treat to see him.”

Potts said the quiet town would often be inundated with news conferences held in her family home because Kissinger didn’t want the press showing up at his residence.

There are countless memories from locals of Kissinger spending his personal time engaging with the community at annual events like the Fireman’s Fair.

“One year in particular, I remember that Dr. Kissinger came and Oscar de la Renta with their wives, and they were there, and they went over to play bingo with everybody else,” said Lesly Ferris, the former town parks and recreation director. “I remember my children were playing bingo, and Dr. Kissinger was sitting right there in the same tent playing with them.”

Newly-elected Kent First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer said he worked with Kissinger throughout his military career.

“He wanted to be Kent. He wanted to be part of Kent,” Lindenmayer said. “He was a great supporter of that, and his wife, Nancy, continues to be. So we were really happy and pleased that he was a member of Kent, and we certainly grieve with the Kissinger family.”

While Kissinger was a controversial figure in U.S. politics, praised with a Nobel Peace Prize and vilified by critics for his foreign policy decisions, his legacy is viewed differently in the Kent community.

“He was always so sweet to all of us,” Potts said. “I know politically he has very many friends and foes, but when he was at the restaurant, that never was an issue.”

Kissinger’s cause of death has not yet been released. Connecticut State Police said they are not investigating as a doctor was present at the time of his death.