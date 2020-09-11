Kent Falls State Park reopening Saturday

Kent Falls is one of the highest fall in the state of Connecticut. This waterfall located in Kent Falls State Park.

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Park is reopening to the public this weekend.

Kent Falls State Park will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the first time since April.

The park closed early in April due to the layout of the park; it includes a stairway and a narrow trail that did not allow for much social distancing.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Visitors with Connecticut registered vehicles do not have to pay for parking, but out-of-state registered vehicles will have to pay a $15 parking fee on the weekends, or $10 on weekdays.

If the park reaches capacity, walk-in visitors will not be permitted.

