Road closures in Torrington after vehicle rollover with life-threatening injuries

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A female occupant of a Mazda sedan was taken to Hartford Hospital by LIFE STAR helicopter after sustaining life-threatening injuries after striking a utility pole and rolling over.

The accident happened on South Main Street near Beecher Street at 11:53 a.m. on Monday.

Torrington Fire extricated the woman and the Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating.

The identity of the woman is not known at this time. South Main Street will be shut down from Palmer Bridge Street to Bogue Road for the investigation.