Lifeguard shortage leads to reduced swimming hours at lake

Posted: May 26, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:16 PM EDT

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (AP) - A shortage of lifeguards in Connecticut has led at least one popular swimming area to reduce its hours of operation.

Lake McDonough in Barkhamsted will be closed to swimmers this summer on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the exception of Memorial Day.

The lake will be open to swimmers all other days from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Metropolitan District Commission, which runs the lake, says it regrets any inconvenience the new hours will cause, but says the changes are necessary to ensure the safety and security of recreational users.

State environmental officials say many swimming areas are having a tough time finding enough qualified lifeguards.

