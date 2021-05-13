Two young brothers struck by car while playing in the street in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — LIFESTAR has been requested to Prospect Street in Torrington where two kids were struck by a car Thursday night.

Police say, two young boys – identified as brothers nine and 13-years-old – were struck by a car while skateboarding and riding a razor scooter in the street near their home.

Police say it happened near 545 Prospect Street around 9 p.m. Police were near the scene and were able to respond quickly.

LIFESTAR was called but did not respond to the scene.

The nine-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 13-year-old is listed in serious condition at the hospital.

The road in the closed in the area for the investigation.