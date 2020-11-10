 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Lifestar responds to pedestrian struck on Rt 202 in Litchfield

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders and Lifestar officials are responding to a pedestrian struck incident in Litchfield Monday night.

Connecticut State Police say at approximately 8:23 p.m. they responded to Route 202 between Russel Street and Woodruff Lane for a pedestrian struck.

Lifestar reports the person who was hit has been transported to Hartford Hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

CSP say the scene is still active at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WTNH.com for the latest details as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Little Britches Therapeutic Riding helps participants with balance, strength and confidence

News /

Old Saybrook Middle School closed this week after two positive COVID-19 cases

News /

Buried treasure, 50/50 raffle elements of pandemic-era fundraising at Glebe House Museum in Woodbury

News /

Gil on the Go: Live at The Farm in Woodbury

News /

Owner of The Farm, Michael Berecz, explains what his business has to offer

News /

Torrington domestic violence center adapts to pandemic while providing help to more victims

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss