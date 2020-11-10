Lifestar responds to pedestrian struck on Rt 202 in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders and Lifestar officials are responding to a pedestrian struck incident in Litchfield Monday night.

Connecticut State Police say at approximately 8:23 p.m. they responded to Route 202 between Russel Street and Woodruff Lane for a pedestrian struck.

Lifestar reports the person who was hit has been transported to Hartford Hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

CSP say the scene is still active at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

