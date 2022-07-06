LITCHFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Litchfield County Opiate Task Force said Monday that Litchfield County is continuing to experience a spike in overdoses.

This means first responders have reported more than three overdoses, fatal or non-fatal, to poison control in a 24-hour period, according to the task force.

The group provides Narcan and other resources to members of the community.

They have regularly scheduled events in various communities. There is one each Wednesday at Fussenich Park behind the Armory in Torrington from 10-11:30 a.m. Every Thursday, there is an event at the soup kitchen on Maiden Lane in Torrington from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a later event at Moon Mart on Whitewood Road in Waterbury from 5-6 p.m.

The full list of locations and times can be viewed here. If you cannot make it to one of the regular sites, you can call the Addiction Resource Line at (860) 256-8111 to be connected with staff who can help you find other harm reduction services.

They also have a new system that allows people to receive a text alert when an overdose spike happens. It is intended to inform those at risk for overdose, family members and community members of higher-risk times and how to access support nearby.

To sign up for the alert system, text SPIKE to (860) 200-3511.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Litchfield County Addiction Resource line at (860) 256-8111.