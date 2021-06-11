Litchfield PD looking for witnesses to ‘erratic’ interaction between two cars on Rt 202 in connection to homicide

Litchfield

by: Jason Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses of an interaction between two vehicles in the area of Route 202 on June 7.

The two vehicles are a 2002 brown Saab and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible (pictured). Both cars have Connecticut registration plates.

The interaction between the cars is described as erratic and happened between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday evening. The cars were traveling eastbound on Route 202 in the Litchfield area.

Any witnesses should contact Detective Tufano at (860) 626 7922 or Lucas.Tufano@CT.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

State police investigating shooting outside Litchfield law office as homicide

News /

WEB EXTRA :State Police give update on active homicide investigation in Litchfield

News /

65-year-old motorcyclist killed after striking bear Saturday night in Harwinton, troopers say

News /

Plainville Police Officer dies following motorcycle crash in Torrington

News /

Man dead following head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Winchester

News /

Two young brothers struck by car while playing in the street in Torrington

News /
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss