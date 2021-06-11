Litchfield PD looking for witnesses to ‘erratic’ interaction between two cars on Rt 202 in connection to homicide

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are looking for witnesses of an interaction between two vehicles in the area of Route 202 on June 7.

The two vehicles are a 2002 brown Saab and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible (pictured). Both cars have Connecticut registration plates.

The interaction between the cars is described as erratic and happened between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday evening. The cars were traveling eastbound on Route 202 in the Litchfield area.

Any witnesses should contact Detective Tufano at (860) 626 7922 or Lucas.Tufano@CT.gov.