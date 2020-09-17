Litchfield Public Schools moves all classes online Friday after several students from multiple schools were exposed to COVID

LITCHFILED COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — The entire Litchfield Public Schools will be remote learning on Friday, Sept. 18 after several students across multiple schools had “prolonged exposure” to a COVID positive person.

School officials said the incident happened over the weekend at a non-school event.

The said they’re working with the Torrington Area Health District (TAHD) and initiated the isolation, quarantine and contact tracing process.

However, due to the complexity of the incident, and ongoing contact tracing, classes will be going online for Friday.

“The decision to change the learning phase is not an easy one but the safest with all current information,” officials said in a statement. “With so many variables (multiple grade levels, classrooms, and transportation) we must be vigilant to contain any possible community spread. Tomorrow, our buildings will be deep cleaned again, and we will continue the process with the TAHD. Should your student be directly impacted by this situation either the school or TAHD will contact you.”