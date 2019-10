KENT, Conn. (WTNH)– A state park is closed in Kent Friday after Wednesday’s storm caused damage in the area.

CT State Parks tweeted that Macedonia Brook State Park is closed while crews address the downed trees and power lines from the storm

It’s unclear when the state park is expected to reopen.