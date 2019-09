WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Watertown man accused of abusing his relative’s dog has been arrested.

61-year-old, Jean Francois, was arrested on Saturday. Police say he doesn’t like the dog and was left alone with it.

When the dog’s owners came home, the dog was injured. Police say it had cuts, bruises, broken teeth, and a possible concussion.

It has since been taken to the animal hospital.