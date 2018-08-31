Man accused of trespassing at Salisbury school

A Bantam man is facing multiple charges after he attempted to break into buildings on the grounds of the Hotchkiss School in Salisbury early Friday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to the Hotchkiss School, located on Interlaken Road, just before 1:00 a.m. School officials told troopers that a trespasser was on the grounds, and a State Police canine unit was brought in to help locate the suspect on the campus.

While troopers searched the school grounds to find the intruder, additional troopers and school officials secured the residential facilities and did a head count to ensure all students were accounted for and safe.

Shortly after starting their search, troopers were able to locate the intruder, later identified as 59-year-old Alexander Gimpelson, of Bantam. State Police say they are cofident that Gimpelson never gained access to any of the buildings at the Hotchkiss School.

Gimpelson was taken into custody, charged with criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit burglary, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $50,000 bond, and appeared in court later in the day on Friday.