NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed his mother in New Milford, according to authorities.

At 8:25 a.m. on Monday, officers received a 911 call from a man who said he killed his mother in the area of Still River near Harrybrooke Park in New Milford.

The caller stayed on the phone with officers for several minutes and described the events that took place prior to the killing in addition to his location on the river, police said.

After arriving at the scene officers brought the suspect, 34-year-old Eric Meagan, into custody.

Eric Meagan. (Source: New Milford Police Department)

He was taken to the New Milford Police Department and charged with murder.

Meagan will appear in court on Tuesday in Torrington, officials said.

The body of the suspect’s mother, Victoria Palmer, 56 was recovered at the scene, police said. She was provided emergency medical care and transported to New Milford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no further danger to the public.