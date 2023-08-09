WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot his gun out of his apartment window in February.

30-year-old Agon Kastrati of Oakville was arrested and is facing charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the second degree, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Agon Kastrat

Police say detectives began investigating Kastrati after they learned he allegedly shot a gun out of his second-story apartment window on Feb. 17. Officials also learned that Kastrati was taking parts from a stolen vehicle that was parked in the back of his apartment.

Police executed a search warrant on June 29 and were able to seize evidence that corroborated the offenses he was accused of. Kastrati was also arrested that day for an outstanding warrant in New Britain