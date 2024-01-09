KENT, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly withdrew money from his customer’s bank accounts, according to state police.

The Kent Resident Troop received a call on Jan. 5 reporting a larceny at the Webster Bank on North Main Street.

A representative from the bank told Troopers the next day that an employee, identified as 44-year-old Arron Parsons of Kent, was being investigated for larceny of funds from an elderly banking client.

During an investigation conducted by the bank, they noticed increased cash withdrawals from the elderly client’s savings account. The Webster Banking Center Manager then reviewed the withdrawal tickets from the account and noticed that the handwriting on the ticket resembled Parsons’ handwriting and not the client’s.

The manager then obtained security footage that showed the client was not present at the center when the withdrawals were made.

When interviewing Parsons, he admitted to the representatives that he had conducted the withdrawals and deposited the money into his account.

Police said further investigation revealed that Parsons had conducted around 39 unauthorized withdrawals from five different accounts between February 2022 and February 2023.

Troopers arrested Parsons on Jan. 5 and was charged with first-degree larceny.