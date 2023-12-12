THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a robbery at a Valero in Thomaston.

Police said that Darrence Saunders, 45, of Waterbury was arrested for allegedly taking a carton of cigarettes and assaulting a store cashier in November.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery at 1:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Valero on North Main Street. The victim said a black male with a white beard and a hooded sweatshirt demanded money from the cash register, police said.

The clerk told police they refused to give the suspect the fash from the register and began to call the police. The suspect knocked the phone out of the clerk’s hand twice and assaulted the clerk, causing some injuries, police said.

Mug shot of Darrence Saunders (SOURCE: Thomaston Police Department)

The suspect did not display any weapons, but he stole a carton of cigarettes and fled the scene in a white Lexus Sedan vehicle, according to police.

Saunders was charged with third-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an emergency call, second-degree assault of a victim over 60 years old, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

The 45-year-old was held on a $200,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Torrington Superior Court.