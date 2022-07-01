NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police responded to a distress call regarding a woman wearing pink shorts and covered in blood, walking around Park Hill Road in Norfolk on Thursday evening.

Officials said that after an investigation was conducted and evidence was gathered from the woman’s body, it was determined that she had been violently attacked while on her daily walk.

The man who attacked her is also accused of trying to rape her.

With DEEP’s assistance, a suspect has been found. Jason Tyrone Heath, 20, from Winsted, Connecticut was positively identified and taken into custody by police.

Heath has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, strangulation/suffocation in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, and stalking in the second degree.

The suspect is being held by police on a $250,000 surety bond, which police said Heath was unable to post. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.