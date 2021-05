WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A deadly crash investigation is underway in Winchester.

Police say a Honda Odyssey and tractor-trailer collided head-on Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Route 8 North Main Street near the Winchester Treatment Plant.

Yvon Michaud, 46, was ejected from the minivan and pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck driver was hospitalized but has since been released.