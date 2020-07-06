Man dead after fire crews attempted to rescue him from Lake Winfield

Litchfield

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after fire crews rescued him from Lake Winfield Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:02 p.m. Sunday, Litchfield County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man possibly drowned in Lake Winfield. The caller reported the man was swimming in the area of Seymour Road and she could no longer see him; she believed he had gone under.

Plymouth Police, Terryville Fire, and Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Terryville Fire Department performed a water rescue and pulled the male victim from the water. CPR was performed on the man and he was transported to Bristol Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the male victim will be withheld until family members can be notified and an initial investigation is completed.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

Litchfield

