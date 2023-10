TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night in Plymouth, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The man was taken to Bristol Hospital, where police said he later died.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

No charges have been filed. The Naugatuck Vally Crash Investigation Team is assisting the Plymouth police with the investigation.