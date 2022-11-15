NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said.

The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found a man who had died.

The Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, and the man’s identification will be released following notification of next of kin.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app