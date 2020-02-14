Man found dead near Coe Park Civic Center; Torrington police investigating

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police are investigating the untimely death of a man Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of New Litchfield Street for a report of an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, officers found him lying on the ground near the Coe Park Civic Center.

He was pronounced dead by emergency medical service personnel.

He has yet to be identified.

Police requested the assistance of Western District Major Crime to collect evidence and document the scene.

Those who may have seen the man are asked to call police at (860) 489-2090.