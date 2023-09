HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bull sent a man to a hospital Friday afternoon in Harwinton, according to Connecticut State Police.

The man was attacked at about 12:20 on Locus Road, according to police.

LIFE STAR was initially called, and then canceled when the man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Authorities have not clarified the man’s injuries or elaborated on what happened.