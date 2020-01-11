Man in serious condition after hit-and-run in Winsted

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in serious condition after a hit-and-run Friday.

Police said they received a call around 7:41 p.m. Friday about a male laying in the eastbound lanes of Main Street near Union Street. According to police, when they arrived on scene they found the victim laying prone on the crosswalk.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, then to another hospital by LifeStar to be treated for serious head injuries.

Menard is expected to survive.

According to police, no witnesses or surveillance was located yet. The suspected vehicle, unknown description, is suspected to have damage to the right front fender and windshield.