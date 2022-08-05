TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after he crashed into a bus while driving on his motorcycle in Torrington on Friday, police said.

The Torrington Police Department responded to the area of Miegaon Avenue and Hoerle Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. for a crash between a small bus and motorcycle. At the scene, officers located the motorcyclist, 33-year-old Joshua Gadzik of Torrington, who was alert but suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Gadzik was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then flown to Hartford for further evaluation.

According to police, witnesses on scene saw Gadzik turn right onto Migeon Avenue from a parking lot, cross the double yellow line, and travel into the opposing travel lane before he was struck by the bus.

The bus driver was not injured and no one else was traveling on the bus.

The TPD is investigating the crash.

