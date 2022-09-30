WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State troopers arrested a man on Route 8 North in Watertown for seriously injuring people while driving under the influence on Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when troopers responded to Route 8, north of exit 37 to investigate a report of a three-car collision. Troopers said the investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 44-year-old Jason Torsiello from Harwinton, veered from the right side of the road, striking a parked car on the right shoulder.

When Torsiello struck the car it was pushed into two pedestrians and a second parked car, according to state troopers.

While on the scene, troopers observed a number of indicators that Torsiello was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was given a standardized field sobriety test, which troopers said he failed.

Torsiello was placed under arrest and was charged with assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failing to maintain a proper lane.

He is being held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Waterbury on Friday.