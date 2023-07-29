WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 56 year old Woodbury man was killed Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving was struck head on by another vehicle,

State Police say Robert Gardner was driving south on Route 6 near Woodbury Place when shortly after 10 a.m. a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the double yellow line and struck his vehicle. That vehicle was being driven by 24 year old Isiah Turner of Ansonia. He was not seriously injured. A passenger in Gardner’s vehicle, 55 year old Carol Dickinson of Woodbury, was seriously injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.