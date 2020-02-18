Man poses as pastor in text, tries to scam person out of $500 in eBay gift cards, Woodbury police say

WOODBURY, Conn (WTNH) — State police released a PSA Monday warning of the dangers of text scammers after a Woodbury resident almost fell victim to a text messaging scam.

Woodbury Resident Trooper Officer posted a sample of a recent scam sent to a Woodbury resident in which the sender disguised himself as a pastor. The perpetrator wanted the resident to buy $500 worth of eBay gift cards for “patients at a hospital” and then send the perpetrator the pin numbers on the cards.

Police say the number came back as a Google phone number, “which would be nearly impossible to trace.”

“Good thing this guy didn’t do as instructed!” – Woodbury Resident Trooper Office, via Facebook

If you ever receive a text message or phone call from someone you don’t know asking for money, do not send them money and call the police.