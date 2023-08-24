TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man sustained serious injuries after police say he was assaulted Wednesday night in Torrington.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an assault around 7:40 p.m. outside of the Smoke Toke store at 1051 East Main St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

Police say the man sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident and that he is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that a verbal altercation occurred before the man was assaulted and that the suspect reportedly fled in a silver Chevy Trax. There were no weapons reported in the assault.

Those who observed the assault are asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090 and reference Case 23-29989.