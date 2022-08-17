WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was seriously injured in a car crash in Woodbury on Wednesday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

State troopers responded to Route 6, just south of Applegate Lane, for a three-car crash just before 1:30 p.m.



Police said a car was traveling south on Route 6 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane and struck another car. The second car spun into the southbound lane and struck a third car.

The driver of the first car, a 78-year-old man, was transported to Waterbury Hospital with serious injuries, and the second driver was transported to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries. The third driver was uninjured, police said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at (860) 626-7900.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app