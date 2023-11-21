CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) — The crews at Mohawk Mountain in the northwest hills of Cornwall, Connecticut, have been hard at work to get ready for the 2023-2024 ski season.

“Saturday night we started making snow for the first time this season and our mountain ops team and snow-making team have been hard at work the past few nights here,” Mohawk Mountain Services Manager Mike Dagnone said.

The snow guns have begun pumping out fresh powder to try and jumpstart the season as soon as possible.

For the ski resort to be ready for the season, snowmaking involves a lot of meteorology.

The snowmaking machine depends on humidity and temperature.

The temperature must be below freezing for the snowmaking machine to work. The machine involves high-pressure water, compressed air and fan guns.

So the million-dollar question is, when will the ski season start?

The team at Mohawk Mountain is hoping the season will begin next weekend.