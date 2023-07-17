GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Google is letting the world know Monday about the profound impact a scientist born in Groton had on what we know about the greenhouse effect.

Eunice Newton Foote was honored with the daily “Google Doodle” on what would have been her 204th birthday. She made her discovery on how carbon dioxide affects the atmosphere in 1856 — although it wasn’t until much later that she was recognized for it.

The distinctive Google logo is often changed to honor different historical figures, holidays and even features students’ artwork from around the globe.

Foote’s Doodle was pictured on Google’s search homepage on Monday. More information about Foote’s discovery is shown through an animated slideshow.

Not only was Foote a renowned scientist — she was also a women’s rights activist. She was the fifth person to sign the Declaration of Sentiments, which demanded the same status for women both socially and legally. And if her last name sounds familiar, it’s because she was a distant relative of Sir Isaac Newton.

The Doodle links to information on six other women who are advancing science on climate change.