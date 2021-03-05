Mother charged in connection with death of two Watertown teens

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The mother of two teenagers killed in Watertown is now facing charges.

Police say that 41-year-old Danielle Jette was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and criminal liability for the acts of another/criminal possession of a firearm.

Related: 2 teens, gunman dead in triple shooting at Watertown home

According to police, the charges stem from an incident on December 3, 2019, where her son and daughter were shot and killed by her boyfriend, 42-year-old Paul Ferguson.

Police say Ferguson did it after a fight and then killed himself.

Jette was processed and released on a promise to appear in the Waterbury Superior Court.