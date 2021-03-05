Mother charged in connection with death of two Watertown teens

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The mother of two teenagers killed in Watertown is now facing charges.

Police say that 41-year-old Danielle Jette was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent storage of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor and criminal liability for the acts of another/criminal possession of a firearm.

According to police, the charges stem from an incident on December 3, 2019, where her son and daughter were shot and killed by her boyfriend, 42-year-old Paul Ferguson.

Police say Ferguson did it after a fight and then killed himself.

Jette was processed and released on a promise to appear in the Waterbury Superior Court.

