Bristol man identified as motorcyclist who died following crash on East Main Street in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle on East Main Street Friday night.

Police say at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler on East Main Street in the area of McDonald’s and the Walmart/ Market 32 plaza.

A 2011 Jeep Wrangler operated by 58-year-old Daniel Gnitzcavich, of Harwinton, was traveling west on East Main Street and was attempting a left turn across the eastbound lanes into the plaza. Police say a motorcycle was traveling east on East Main Street when it struck the Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and conscious at the time of the crash, police say. When officers arrived he complained of pelvic pain and was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. Officials report LifeStar was called to transport the motorcyclist to Hartford Hospital, but he died before they could.

The motorcycle driver was later identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Castonguay, of Bristol.

Gnitzcavich and his teen daughter were uninjured. Gnitzcavich cooperated with police on the scene and was found to not be impaired at the time of the crash. He told police he could not see the motorcycle and there were no headlights approaching him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer James Foley at (860) 489-2090 or Detective Kevin Tieman at (860) 489-2063.