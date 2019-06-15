Motorcyclist from Winsted dies after losing control of bike; State and Winchester PD investigating
WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - Winchester police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that happened Friday evening around 9:30 pm.
According to police reports, at approximately 9:35 pm, Winchester police received a 9-11 call about a motorcycle accident on East Wakefield Blvd in the 700 block. Per police, when officers arrived on scene, they located a male individual lying face up in front of 734 East Wakefield Blvd. Police located the male's motorcycle about 15 feet away against a stone wall. Police report that the male had worn a helmet, was unconscious and had no pulse.
According to the release, CPR was performed for 20 minutes before the male was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:03 pm.
Police believe that the motorcycle was traveling north bound on East Wakefield Blvd. when the male lost control of the motorcycle and fell off the bike, striking a pole. The motorcycle, the police report, is believed to have traveled an additional 15 feet before hitting the stone wall.
According to the release, the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team was requested to the scene to assist with the investigation. The victim was identified as Charles Godshall, 29 years old, of 52 Wetmore Ave, Winsted, CT. He was operating a 2003 Harley-Davidson Xl1200c.
The accident is currently under investigation by the Connecticut State Police Accident Investigation Team and the Winchester Police Department.



