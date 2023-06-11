TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing head first into a sedan in Torrington Saturday night, according to police.

Torrington PD responded to a call of a car and motorcycle crash at the intersection of South Rd. and Winstead Rd. at 10:11 p.m. At the scene police found the operator of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Jesse Christiano, unconscious and with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan, 22-year-old Samual Melanson, was uninjured. Both men are native to Torrington.

After investigations, police determined that Christiano was traveling south on Winstead Rd. and attempted either a U-turn or to turn on to South Rd. After turning, police report, Christiano’s motorcycle slammed head first into Melanson’s vehicle. In the collision Christiano was thrown from his motorcycle.

Christiano’s injuries were so extensive that he had to be transported to Hartford Hospital via the Life Star Ambulance Helicopter. Melanson remained on scene to cooperate with police.

Torrington Police’s Accident Investigation Team is looking into the crash. If anyone has information to share with authorities please contact the Torrington police at (860) 489-2000.