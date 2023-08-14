A tornado touched town on Saturday evening near Roxbury in Litchfield County, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said it was a short-duration EF-0 tornado, which had wind gusts between 65 to 85 mph. The EF scale reflects examinations of tornado damage surveys which aligns wind speeds with associated storm damage.

The EF scale uses three second gusts which are estimated at the point of damage.

The National Weather Service said the agency will more detailed information on Tuesday morning including a public information statement and local storm report.

