COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut residents might be asking: “Did I see that right?”

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a funnel cloud – caught on camera by a Litchfield County resident – actually touched-down in the state on Thursday. Justin Parizo said he received a tip from Rogers Cafe in Torrington about damage last night when he spotted a funnel cloud over Colebrook.

See the video below:

The NWS said the tornado touched down in Norfolk about two miles southeast of Dennis Hill State Park along Smith Road and traveled northeast for five miles before ending about two miles southwest of Colebrook along Pinney Street on Thursday.

Amid 75 mph peak winds, a couple of barns along Pinney Street lost some siding and one of the barns had a door torn off, the NWS said. Many witnesses caught footage of the tornado as it developed and was lit by the sun.

Although it caused damage, the tornado was ranked weak on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, classifying it in the EFO category, as it did not reach above 85 mph.