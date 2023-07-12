WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old New Haven man is facing charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny for his alleged role in a gas station robbery.

Thomas Brown is accused of the Sunday armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station on the Straits Turnpike, according to police. During the robbery, two males went into the store, with one pointing a gun at a victim, and stole money.

There were similar robberies around the same time, according to police. Officers are still trying to uncover who the second suspect is.

Brown is being held on a $50,000 bond.