NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in New Milford are heading back-to-school for the 2022-2023 school year.

The start of their school year was delayed after a fire at the high school broke out in July. Since the fire, the school has undergone extensive repairs, and now, air quality tests show the school is ready and safe to serve students once again.

New Milford students are joined by Guilford, Manchester, Mansfield, and New Fairfield pupils, who are heading back to school on Tuesday, as well as students in New London, Norfolk, and Shelton.

News 8 wishes all students the best of luck during this new school year.