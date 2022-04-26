NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made two arrests and one juvenile referral after New Milford High school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday morning.

“The two arrests stemmed from a fight that occurred this morning in a bathroom at the high school and as a result of the fight, information regarding a gun on school property was obtained,” police said.

Superintendent Alisha L. DiCorpo sent a notice to parents and staff about the lockdown around 9:30 a.m. New Milford police deemed the school safe and students returned to class around 11 a.m.

“I want to credit our NMPD SRO, all responding officers, detectives, and high school staff for taking immediate action to provide for the security of students and staff at New Milford High School,” said New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.

Police said a search of the juvenile suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol with no serial number.

Police made a juvenile referral for a 17-year-old, who was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun.

Anthony Jack, 18, of New Milford and Christian Acosta, 19, of New Milford were both charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace, police said.

According to police, Jack and Acosta are both being held on $1,000 bond.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.