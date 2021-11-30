New Milford mayor shares statement from police, superintendent about Instagram threat linked to town high school

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town’s police chief and superintendent said Tuesday there is no viable threat of harm to students and staff at New Milford High School after a threat was linked to the school on social media.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass shared a joint statement from the two officials on Facebook Tuesday, providing an update to parents in the community regarding an Instagram post officials say was reported to the administration at New Milford High School Monday.

Once officials received acknowledgement from school administration that the threat was linked to the high school, the New Milford Police Department was contacted and an investigation was launched in conjunction with the school resource officer.

On Tuesday morning, the chief and superintendent say they followed up to ensure adequate police coverage at all schools and address that additional safety measures were in place. At 12 p.m., the statement says the police chief updated the superintendent on the investigation.

The police department confirmed there is no viable threat of harm to students or staff at the high school. The statement says the investigation led police to determine that this was a “local juvenile occurrence” and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

See the full statement here: