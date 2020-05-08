New Milford police investigating fatal vehicle crash involving motorcycle, SUV

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New Milford police responded to a fatal car crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Danbury Road (Route 7) Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

New Milford fire crews and Brookfield police also responded to the scene to assist.

The motorcycle operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The SUV driver was not injured, police say.

No word on if charges will be filed.

This incident is currently under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Smith at 860-355-3133.