New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact New Milford police (Photo: New Milford police).

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New Milford are looking for a man suspected of being involved in a recent theft involving a motor vehicle.

According to officials, a man stole from a vehicle in the town.

Authorities did not say where or when the theft took place or what was taken from the vehicle.

If you can identify the man pictured above, you are asked to contact the New Milford Police Department by calling 860-355-3133.

