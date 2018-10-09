Litchfield

New Milford police look to identify man accused of stealing from vehicle

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in New Milford are looking for a man suspected of being involved in a recent theft involving a motor vehicle.

According to officials, a man stole from a vehicle in the town.

Authorities did not say where or when the theft took place or what was taken from the vehicle.

If you can identify the man pictured above, you are asked to contact the New Milford Police Department by calling 860-355-3133.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

