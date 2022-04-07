NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Milford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a lost diamond ring.

According to police, the engagement ring was left on the sink at the Cumberland Farms at 376 Danbury Rd. between 12 and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The ring is described as a lab-grown pear-shaped diamond, certified by IGI. It has G color, VS1 clarity, no fluorescence, and is .82 carats. The serial number, #LG12098907, is etched onto it.

If found, police are asking to bring the ring to the NMPD so it can be returned to its owner once again.

Check out up-close images of the ring below.