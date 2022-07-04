NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norfolk police said they responded to a fatal car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, police stated that a car was traveling east on Route 44 in Norfolk, and the driver was seemingly attempting to make a right turn.

For an unknown reason, the car did not turn and continued straight off the roadway, hitting a stone wall and crashing onto its side.

The driver was transported to Winsted Health by ambulance, according to officials. It was confirmed later that the victim was deceased while in the hospital.

The crashed car sustained disabling damage and was towed away from the scene.

Police said this investigation is active and still ongoing.